$1 billion grant awarded toward Cape Cod bridge replacement project

The federal government has awarded Massachusetts a $1 billion grant toward the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, the Healey-Driscoll administration announced Friday.

The Sagamore Bridge is nearly 90 years old and has been deemed obsolete. The state's Congressional delegation and Gov. Maura Healey have been pushing for the funding necessary to complete the massive project, which involves the construction of an entirely new set of bridges.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"This is a game-changing award for Massachusetts. We’ve never been closer to rebuilding the Cape Cod Bridges than we are right now. This funding will be critical for getting shovels in the ground,” Healey said in a media statement.

The Sagamore and Bourne bridges bring traffic over the Cape Cod Canal, connecting the Cape to the rest of the region. The plan would begin with a replacement of the Sagamore Bridge, which is the one that has been deemed in more urgent need of updating.

“Replacing these aging bridges will bring immense economic, environmental, and social benefits to the region and the entire Commonwealth," U.S. Sen. Edward Markey said in a statement.

“This grant is the culmination of over a decade of work. The question is no longer about how to fund the replacement of the Sagamore Bridge but when shovels will go in the ground to build it. The new Sagamore Bridge will be more than just a connection between two sides of the Canal, it is a lifeline for the quarter of a million people who live on Cape Cod and the economic driver that brings workers and tourists back and forth every day,” added Congressman Bill Keating.

The latest funding will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Bridge Investment Program (BIP) and brings the total amount of federal dollars dedicated to the project to $1.72 billion. The state has pledged $700 million, meaning there is enough money secured to begin on the Sagamore Bridge. The new bridge is projected to be completed in 2034 and, hopefully, the Bourne Bridge project would finish up about 18 months later.

Two years ago, we had zero dollars in funding for these bridges. Now, thanks to my work with Governor Healey, Senator Markey, Representative Keating, and the rest of the delegation, we have over $2 billion in state and federal funds to replace these bridges for our Cape Cod communities," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said.

The full cost to replace both bridges is estimated at around $4.5 billion.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers currently owns and operates the bridges, but an agreement reached in March will turn the responsibility over to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which would take the lead on the replacement.

State officials say the new design of the bridges will improve traffic and safety and lower maintenance costs. The new bridges would be built next to the old ones to avoid disrupting transportation over the bridges during construction.