Brush fire sends smoke into sky above Cape Cod military base

Smoke was pouring into the sky above Cape Cod on Thursday afternoon from a brush fire.

The fire appeared to be burning near Joint Base Cape Cod. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Massachusetts National Guard for more information.

Bourne fire officials said a controlled burn had been scheduled for Thursday but it wasn't if that was what led to the brush fire, for which firefighters were traveling from all over the Cape. Help from aircraft was requested as well.

Video showed grey smoke rising high above the trees.

Massachusetts' Department of Fire Services said it sent a rehabilitation unit to the area to help support local crews, and that the Statewide Fire Mobilization Plan was activated, prompting mutual aid from elsewhere.

The smoke was also being caught on a NBC affiliate WJAR tower camera in New Bedford: