Cape Cod

Woman driving drunk crashes into parked cruiser on Cape Cod, police say

Police didn't say how seriously Gabriela Prodelik and her passenger were hurt, but said their injuries weren't expected to be life-threatening

By Asher Klein

Getty Images (File)

A drunken and unlicensed driver crashed into a parked police cruiser, injuring herself and her passenger, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning, police said.

Gabriela Prodelik, a 20-year-old from Hyannis, hit the unoccupied cruiser about 1 a.m. on Lincoln Road, where the officers who'd been inside the cruiser were investigating a silent 911 call, according to Barnstable police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Prodelik and the 24-year-old in her car were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Police didn't say how seriously they were hurt, but said their injuries weren't expected to be life-threatening.

Prodelik was cited on charges of driving under the influence, negligent operation, unlicensed operation and speeding, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Cape Cod news

Massachusetts Nov 13

Fire destroys several businesses at Cape Cod shopping plaza

Sandwich Nov 12

Woman found dead in burning vehicle in Cape Cod woods is IDed

Wildlife Nov 11

2 dolphins die, 2 more are rescued in new weekend Cape Cod strandings

This article tagged under:

Cape CodBarnstable
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us