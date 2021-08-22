Cape Cod Expands Free COVID Testing in Response to High Demand

Public health officials across Cape Cod are expanding free COVID-19 testing opportunities in response to higher demand from the public amid the rise of the delta variant.

The Cape Cod Times reports that Barnstable County officials are reactivating the free testing program at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth two afternoons a week.

With the rollout of third doses of COVID-19 vaccines coming up, health officials are working to make sure more unvaccinated people get their first two.

Cape Cod Healthcare has expanded its COVID-19 testing availability from five days to seven days per week.

A free mobile testing unit in Provincetown, which was scheduled to end Saturday, will now continue through Labor Day weekend.

Provincetown was the site of a surge in cases late last month.