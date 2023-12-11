Massachusetts

Cape Cod firefighter charged with rape

Matthew Conlon, 39, of Dennisport, was arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court on Monday

By Thea DiGiammerino

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A firefighter from Dennis, Massachusetts, has been charged with rape, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Matthew Conlon, 39, of Dennisport, was arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court on Monday. He is facing three counts of rape and one count of assault and battery.

The charges stem from an investigation that began on Aug. 27, when the Dennis Police Department responded to Chase Avenue for a reported sexual assault. The DA said that Conlon works as a local firefighter.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Conlon is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25 for a pretrial conference.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
