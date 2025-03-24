Crime and Courts

2 hurt, 1 seriously, in Cape Cod restaurant hit-and-run, police say

The driver, Maxwell Dean, was later arrested in connection with the crash at Hyannis' Tiki Port restaurant Sunday

By Asher Klein

A man was arrested in a hit-and-run that left two people hurt, one with severe injuries, outside a Cape Cod restaurant on Sunday, police said.

Maxwell Dean, a 21-year-old from Yarmouthport, faces several charges in the crash at the Tiki Port restaurant in Hyannis, according to Barnstable police.

The incident was reported about 1:50 p.m., at the tiki restaurant's parking area on Route 132. First responders found two females hurt, police said.

One of the females — their ages weren't given — was rushed to a local hospital and flown to a Rhode Island trauma center with severe injuries, according to police. The other person had minor injuries and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

Investigators identified a white pickup truck as the vehicle that hit the two people and later stopped it in traffic, according to police. Dean was arrested and was being held on $20,000 bail ahead of his arraignment in Barnstable District Court Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges, which include assault and batter with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license and attaching the wrong license plates to conceal identity.

