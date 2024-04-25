Cape Cod horse at risk for euthanasia finds forever home at local rescue organization

A horse whose life was on the line after its owner passed away will be rehomed to live out his final years at a rescue on Cape Cod.

Brady - named after longtime Patriots quarterback Tom Brady - was beloved by his owner Barbara Collins of Sandwich, Massachusetts. But her dying wish to be buried alongside the animal put his future in jeopardy as caregivers debated whether it was appropriate to euthanize the horse. Brady - at almost 20 years old and with a stifle injury - hadn't been ridden in years, and those who knew Collins said she was concerned after she died he would be passed from owner to owner, without the proper care.

Efforts are underway to save a horse whose owner died suddenly, but wanted him to be buried with her.

But plans to euthanize the horse didn't sit well with others, including state Rep. Steve Xiarhos. On Thursday, the Republican posted that a horse rescue on Cape Cod that offers alternative therapy for children with special needs would be taking in Brady.

The rescue, which was not named in the post, has agreed to be a forever home for Brady, Xiarhos said.

"Thanks to the outpouring of support and dedication from our community, Brady will now live out his days in comfort and care," Xiarhos wrote on Facebook.