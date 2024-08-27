Cape Cod

Cape Cod man killed in Brewster crash

Massachusetts State Police say Edward Footer of Chatham died after a crash Monday on Route 6

Orleans Police Department/Facebook

A man has died after a crash Monday afternoon on Cape Cod.

The crash closed Route 6 in both directions near Exit 85, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on social media.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Tuesday, state police said the driver of a Toyota Tundra, identified as 57-year-old Edward Footer of Chatham, died at the scene of the crash, which involved three vehicles.

A 24-year-old Yarmouth man was driving westbound in an Izuzu truck when he crossed into the eastbound lanes, hitting Footer's vehicle and a GMC Safari, police said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The Izuzu driver was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said Tuesday the cause of the crash remains under investigation. They did not say whether any charges would be filed.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsYarmouthBrewster
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us