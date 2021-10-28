Nor'easter Storm Damage Cancels Cape Cod Marathon Events

The nor'easter that blew across Massachusetts Wednesday, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, has canceled an upcoming marathon on Cape Cod.

The Mayflower Wind Cape Cod Marathon was slated to be run Sunday at 8 a.m. in Falmouth, but a statement posted to its website Thursday noted that the damage from the storm made it unsafe to hold any events associated with the race.

"The town of Falmouth has experienced a major storm that resulted in severe loss of power, down trees and flooding. After discussion with town officials, it was determined for the safety of everyone involved that we cancel all events for the Mayflower Wind Cape Cod Marathon Weekend," the statement said.

It's not immediately clear whether or when the race will be rescheduled for.

First Nor’Easter of the season leaves path of destruction along South Shore communities. SkyRanger gives aerial tour of the damage.

"We have started discussions on what options runners will have and will let you as soon as possible," they said.