Cape Cod National Seashore

Cape Cod National Seashore to Get Winter Upgrades

Winter may be setting in, but work to improve the visitor experience at the Cape Cod National Seashore is continuing through the colder months.

Winter may be setting in, but work to improve the visitor experience at the Cape Cod National Seashore is continuing through the colder months, officials say.

The new or ongoing projects include the construction of new bathhouse facilities at Nauset Light Beach in Eastham and ongoing rehabilitation of Highland Light in Truro, Superintendent Brian Carlstrom said in a statement, according to the Cape Cod Times.

Smaller projects include public restroom upgrades, septic system replacements and the completion of a new accessible path at Province Lands Visitor Center
Exterior rehabilitation work at the Provincetown visitor center and interior work at the Race Point Beach bathhouse will take place over the winter.

Work on the Nauset Light Beach bathhouse is expected to be completed next summer.

New roofs will be installed on the former Nauset Coast Guard Station and the public restroom at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham.

A replacement septic system will be installed at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet to meet current public health codes.

