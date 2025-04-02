Cape Cod man called vulgar death threats in about official, relatives, feds say

A Massachusetts man was arrested over a recent phone call where he allegedly threatened to kill a prominent federal official and two members of their family, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Michael Mahoney, a 62-year-old from South Dennis, on Cape Cod, was arrested Wednesday morning on a charge of transmitting interstate threats to injure another person, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Mahoney allegedly used a series of vulgarities on the phone call, at 10:15 p.m. on Friday. He was due in Boston's federal court Wednesday afternoon; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Prosecutors said he called a relative of the official, who was at dinner outside of Massachusetts, and confirmed their full name, then started to scream about killing them, their spouse and the official.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

None of the alleged victims have been publicly identified.

The relative hung up the phone after about 12 seconds, and didn't pick up when Mahoney called back, according to prosecutors.

While the call went through with no caller ID, investigators tracked the calls to Mahoney, according to prosecutors. They said in a criminal complaint that he wouldn't answer the door at his home on Saturday.

The charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of probation and up to $250,000 in fines.