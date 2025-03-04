Cape Cod police academy leaders on leave amid misconduct investigation

Two leaders at a police academy on Cape Cod have been suspended amid an investigation into misconduct allegations, Massachusetts officials said Monday.

The Municipal Police Training Committee began looking into "alleged incidents of misconduct" by staff and instructors at the East Falmouth Police Academy on Wednesday, leaders said in a letter.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

On Thursday, all staff instructors were temporarily removed from their positions at the academy. Those roles are being filled "with personnel from another MPTC academy to minimize any disruption to the student officers' schedule."

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The academy's director and coordinator were suspended amid the investigation.

The committee, part of Massachusetts' Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, did not give details about the nature of the allegations.

"The MPTC is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability and professionalism for our staff and student officers. Our mission is to provide a training environment that fosters respect, fairness and excellence in law enforcement, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure our academies reflect these values," read the letter from MPTC Executive Director Rick Rathbun and Deputy Executive Director Amy Fanikos. "We take any allegations of misconduct seriously and are fully committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation. Any form of hazing, harassment or misconduct is unequivocally unacceptable and goes against our core values of integrity, respect and professionalism."

No further information was immediately available.