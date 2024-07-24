Cape Cod police officer arrested on child pornography charges after shift

A police officer accused of distributing child sex abuse material was arrested Wednesday after working a shift on Cape Cod.

Prosecutors say members of the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Matthew Marshall, an officer with the Brewster Police Department, following his duty shift that ended Wednesday afternoon.

Marshall is facing charges of possession of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography, defacement of real or personal property, unlawful communication of record information and photos taken outside of a first responder's official duties.

The office of Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois did not give any details about the allegations against Marshall, who is set to be arraigned Thursday morning at Orleans District Court.



Brewster Police Chief Heath Eldredge suspended Marshall's license to carry a firearm, confiscated his weapon and placed him on administrative leave after the arrest, prosecutors said.

No further information was immediately available.