Cape Cod police seek missing 15-year-old

Police on Cape Cod are looking for a missing teenager last seen earlier this week.

Authorities in Barnstable, Massachusetts, said Thursday that 15-year-old Ja'Aysia Kilburn had been missing since Monday.

The Barnstable resident was last seen in the town's Hyannis area, police said.

Kilburn is described as being 5'2 and about 100 pounds.

When she was last seen, Kilburn was wearing black pants and a white tank top, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-778-3874.