Woman charged in stabbing that left man wounded on Cape Cod highway

Prosecutors said police were called for a person who'd fallen out of a vehicle near Route 6 east mile Marker 82 on Sunday night

By Asher Klein, Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Marc Fortier

A woman has been arrested in the stabbing of a man found injured after falling out of a vehicle on a highway on Cape Cod Sunday night, prosecutors said.

The man, whom Massachusetts State Police previously said had lacerations to his neck, was stabbed by Tatiana Jacobs, a 26-year-old from Hyannis, in Harwich, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office. They also connected the incident on Route 6 to a fight in a parking lot earlier in the night in Barnstable.

Jacobs appeared before a judge in Orleans District Court on a charge of armed assault to murder, and was held without bail ahead of a dangerousness hearing Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

The man who was wounded hasn't been publicly identified beyond being 33 years old. He was flown with serious injuries to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, police have said.

Prosecutors said police were called for a person who'd fallen out of a vehicle near Route 6 east mile Marker 82 at about 8:14 p.m., and troopers found a man on his back in a large pool of a reddish-brown substance — officials didn't say if it was believed to be blood.

The man had multiple upper body injuries, prosecutors said.

About 20 minutes earlier, police were sent to a parking lot in Barnstable where a man and woman had been reported fighting. The pair weren't there by the time officers arrived, according to prosecutors, but they found a vehicle with a smashed windshield and four apparently slashed tires.

The vehicle belonged to the man who who was later stabbed and found on Route 6, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear how Jacobs was connected to the case or where she was taken into custody. NBC10 Boston has reached out to prosecutors for more information.

