Cape Cod school bus driver indicted on charges he sexually assaulted students

An 80-year-old Cape Cod school bus driver has been indicted on sexual assault charges after he was accused of assaulting students in two separate incidents on his bus during September 2023, prosecutors said Friday.

Jeffrey Hyland was indicted on two counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child less than 14, two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, and intimidation of a witness, the Cape and Islands District Attorney confirmed.

The charges stem from a Barnstable Police Department investigation that started after a report that Hyland, a West Yarmouth resident, assaulted a female student who rides his bus on Sept. 13, 2023. Prosecutors said that in October, during the course of the investigation, a second student came forward and reported that Hyland had inappropriately touched them on or around Sept. 5.

Hyland was initially arrested in September. He was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim, and to wear a GPS monitor.

The investigation is ongoing.

