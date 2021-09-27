Cape Cod Stabbing Leaves Man With Life-Threatening Injuries

A man was flown to a hospital from a paving business on Cape Cod after he'd been stabbed multiple times by another employee Monday, police said.

The stabbing at Clover Paving on MacArthur Boulevard in Bourne was reported about 5:45 p.m., Bourne police said, and a medical helicopter took the 32-year-old victim to a trauma center.

The suspected attacker had gotten into a fight with the victim before the stabbing, according to police. He left the paving company before officers arrived, but was taken into custody by police in Falmouth, where he lives.

More information, including the identity and age of the suspected attacker, wasn't immediately available.