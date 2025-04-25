On Cape Cod, researchers are trying to harness the power of the tides

Tidal turbines could be the next big thing in renewable energy for the Bay State.

While they may not look like much above the water, the possibilities of renewable energy underneath could be a game-changer for generating electricity.

NBC10 Boston watched crews from the Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative (MRECo) as they performed maintenance at the Bourne Tidal Test Site. They were working on the lifting arm, part of the $200,000 structure that could support and test a tidal turbine.

"I’ve always heard the motto that goes along with Earth Day of 'think globally but act locally.' That’s exactly what this is," explained John Miller, executive director of MRECo.

The test site is the only one like it in the U.S., giving marine renewables a viable option to clean energy. In 2024, MRECo, which is a nonprofit, was awarded an eight-year pilot license to conduct testing at the site.

"Tidal energy could be a big player in that," Miller explained.

Tidal energy is more predictable and consistent than wind and solar, since we know when the tide is coming in or going out.

"If we think of that as objects that go into the water and take electricity out of the movement of the water, that will eventually be used in ocean currents, like the Gulf Stream, and it becomes an immense amount of energy," Miller said.

It's estimated that tidal energy could generate 20 megawatts of electricity in the Muskeget Channel between Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. That means tidal and wave energy could potentially power thousands of homes.

However, there are challenges. The tidal turbine industry is not as developed as other energies and investors are hesitant to fund it. According to MRECo, the permitting required to conduct testing in the ocean is expensive and time-consuming, and university test tanks are too small for rigorous testing.

"It’s a long way away through development. And that’s why we have this here, so people can develop and test new technologies," Miller said.