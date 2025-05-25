25-year-old man fatally struck on Cape Cod; Wellfleet police seek driver that fled

A Florida man is dead after he was killed in an apparent hit-and-run pedestrian crash late Saturday night on Cape Cod, according to police who are seeking the public's help in finding the vehicle that was involved.

Wellfleet police say they were called around 11:37 p.m. to Ocean View Drive in the area of Long Pond Road for a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway.

First responders arrived to find a victim who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Life-saving measures were performed, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim has been identified as a 25-year-old male, however his name is being withheld pending family notification.

Police say the vehicle that struck the man was not present when they arrived and is believed to have fled the scene after the incident. It is believed to be a pickup truck or SUV with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702.