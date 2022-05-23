CapeFLYER Returns: Train Service to Cape Cod Begins This Weekend

Rail service returns to Cape Cod this weekend, along with backups at the Sagamore and Bourne bridges.”

"It's a nightmare in the summer," one woman said of the usual Cape traffic.

The CapeFLYER is marking a decade of service, providing an alternative way of getting to Cape Cod and the islands.

The train makes round trips between South Station and Cape Cod through Labor Day, leaving Friday and returning Sunday.

Given the high cost of gas, as many as 15,000 people are expected to take advantage of the service this summer, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

"I'm always amazed at the folks who talk about the uniqueness of the train," said Tom Cahir of the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority.

It is expected to cost $4 billion, more than double the orginal estimate, to replace the Bourne Bridge and Sagamore Bridge.

The train has a car for 50 bikes, as well as a café with adult beverages.

About 40% of passengers disembark in Bourne, the rest in Hyannis.

"We arrange for the buses, and HyLine and steamship and our buses, to be ready so you can get to you final destination with a seamless transfer," said Cahir.

Round-trip tickets are $40, and kids ride for free. The train will run on Memorial Day, as well.