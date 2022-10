A car and a commuter train collided in Stoughton Friday, causing minor injuries and blocking a street, police say.

Traffic on the blocked street near Stoughton Center is expected to be closed for several hours, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

They didn't immediately share what's believed to have happened in the collision.

Traffic is closed at Canton Street and School Street and Porter Street @ Stoughton Center. Any responding media is asked to utilize the train lot via Wyman street. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) October 28, 2022