Car backs into Newton's City Hall Pond after collision, police say

A car sped backwards into the pond next to City Hall in Newton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.

The car ended up covered in mud and had to be pulled out of City Hall Pond off Walnut Street, according to Newton police.

The car had initially rear-ended another vehicle on Walnut Street, according to police. A witness said it then reversed quickly down the street, onto the grass and into the water.

The driver, whose name wasn't given, was cited. Police didn't share what happened to the other vehicle, but no one was reported injured.

