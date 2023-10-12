Massachusetts

Car backs into Newton's City Hall Pond after collision, police say

Police didn't share what happened to the other vehicle, but no one was reported injured

By Asher Klein

A muddy car in City Hall Pond in Newton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A car sped backwards into the pond next to City Hall in Newton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.

The car ended up covered in mud and had to be pulled out of City Hall Pond off Walnut Street, according to Newton police.

The car had initially rear-ended another vehicle on Walnut Street, according to police. A witness said it then reversed quickly down the street, onto the grass and into the water.

The driver, whose name wasn't given, was cited. Police didn't share what happened to the other vehicle, but no one was reported injured.

A car being pulled from City Hall Pond in Newton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
A car being pulled from City Hall Pond in Newton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Massachusettscar crashNewton
