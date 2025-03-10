East Windsor

Car belonging to man reported missing from East Windsor found in CT River in Mass.

A man was reported missing from East Windsor over the weekend and police said a car belonging to the man was found in the Connecticut River in Chicopee, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Daniel Callahan, 26, was reported missing by his family and was last seen on Saturday leaving a home in Chicopee.

Early Sunday morning, dispatchers in Chicopee received a 911 call about a man in the Connecticut River near Walter Street. Officers were unable to find anyone in the river. After searching for several hours, the search was ended.

According to Chicopee police, officers and detectives returned to the river around 10:30 a.m. and found what appeared to be signs of a possible car crash at the end of Walter Street. It appeared the vehicle may have driven into the river.

Investigators said a vehicle was found in the river, but it was unoccupied. The license plate of the vehicle matches Callahan, police added.

"At this time we cannot confirm if Daniel was the operator of the vehicle at the time that it entered the river. With the help of the Massachusetts State Police the search for the operator will be ongoing," Chicopee police posted on Facebook.

The search for Callahan is ongoing. He was last seen wearing a dark gray plaid flannel, a black zip-up jacket, dark jeans and a black knit hat. Callahan is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

East Windsor
