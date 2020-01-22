Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
car crash

1 Killed in Car Crash Near Braintree High School

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Police investigate a two-car crash on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Braintree, Massachusetts.
Mark Garfinkel

Police investigate a two-car crash on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Braintree, Massachusetts.

" data-ellipsis="false">

One person was killed Wednesday morning in a car crash near Braintree High School, according to police.

The fatal incident happened on Granite Street near Town Street, just about a block away from campus.

Aerial footage from NBC Boston’s SkyRanger helicopter showed a pickup truck on the right side street and a car wedged into the woods. The car appears to have extensive damage to its front end, along with a shattered windshield. The truck also sustained heavy front-end damage.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

car crash 1 hour ago

Speed Played Factor in Overnight Westborough Crash: Police

gun purchases 2 hours ago

Probe: No Record Kept in RI of Who Is Allowed to Legally Buy Guns

School officials said the crash may impact the morning commute for parents and students. Buses have been notified in wake of the incident and staff and students are urged to prepare for traffic in the area.

Students will be able to enter the school through Franklin Street or the entrances on Town Street while Granite remains shut down.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. Police have not named the drivers involved in the deadly car crash.

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusettsInvestigationBraintreebraintree high school
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us