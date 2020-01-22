1 Killed in Car Crash Near Braintree High School

One person was killed Wednesday morning in a car crash near Braintree High School, according to police.

The fatal incident happened on Granite Street near Town Street, just about a block away from campus.

Aerial footage from NBC Boston’s SkyRanger helicopter showed a pickup truck on the right side street and a car wedged into the woods. The car appears to have extensive damage to its front end, along with a shattered windshield. The truck also sustained heavy front-end damage.

School officials said the crash may impact the morning commute for parents and students. Buses have been notified in wake of the incident and staff and students are urged to prepare for traffic in the area.

Students will be able to enter the school through Franklin Street or the entrances on Town Street while Granite remains shut down.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. Police have not named the drivers involved in the deadly car crash.