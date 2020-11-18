Local

Car Crash Takes Down Two Utility Poles in Waltham

Two utility poles are down after a car crash in Waltham Wednesday morning

By Mary Markos

A utility pole came crashing down on a car in Waltham after a crash on River and Farwell Streets, according to police.

Another nearby power pole came down Wednesday morning as well. There were over 200 customers without power, according to Eversource, but it was expected to be restored by 6:45 a.m.

There are no known injuries at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

