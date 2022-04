A car went through a tree and stopped just short of a house before it caught fire on Lawrence Road in Medford, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Medford police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.