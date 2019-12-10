Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
car vs building

Car Crashes Into Market In Brockton

No serious injuries were reported

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A car crashed into a convenience store Tuesday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The incident occurred sometime before 7 a.m. at a building near the intersection of Belmont Street and Byron Avenue.

Aerial footage of the scene from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed the vehicle wedged into the side of the building.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 29 mins ago

Rain, Snow to Impact Some Areas of New England Overnight

Phoenix the dog 1 hour ago

Dog Shot, Struck by Car and Left to Die Now Looking for New Home

Police said the driver of a Nissan Rogue, a 36-year-old woman from Taunton, said she was traveling on Belmont Street in Brockton shortly after 6:30 when a truck driver cut her off. She said she swerved out of the way and crashed into the convenience store.

The woman climbed out of a rear door and waited for first responders to arrive. She was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center to be checked out by medical personnel. Her injuries were not believed to be serious.

A photograph from firefighters showed scattered items inside the market where the car had crashed through the wall.

This article tagged under:

car vs buildingMassachusettscar crashBrocktonbelmont street
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us