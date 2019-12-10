A car crashed into a convenience store Tuesday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The incident occurred sometime before 7 a.m. at a building near the intersection of Belmont Street and Byron Avenue.

Aerial footage of the scene from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed the vehicle wedged into the side of the building.

Police said the driver of a Nissan Rogue, a 36-year-old woman from Taunton, said she was traveling on Belmont Street in Brockton shortly after 6:30 when a truck driver cut her off. She said she swerved out of the way and crashed into the convenience store.

The woman climbed out of a rear door and waited for first responders to arrive. She was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center to be checked out by medical personnel. Her injuries were not believed to be serious.

A photograph from firefighters showed scattered items inside the market where the car had crashed through the wall.