Car Crashes Into Chelmsford Building, Making 3 Homes Uninhabitable

A car crashed into a building Saturday night in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, causing enough structural damage that three units were no longer safe to live in, authorities said.

The driver of the car wasn't hurt, and no other injuries were reported, according to the Chelmsford Fire Department. But the car had entered one of the buildings at the Chelmsford Woods Residences when the crash took place about 10:38 p.m.

"Due to the structural damage to the building, the building inspector deemed three units unsafe for occupancy," fire Chief Gary Ryan said in an email.

Local police were investigating what caused the crash, Ryan said.