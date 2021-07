Crews were responding Thursday morning after a car crashed into a house in Attleboro, Massachusetts, causing extensive damage.

The crash occurred early Thursday near the corner of West Street and Ashton Road and took down a section of a wall, WJAR reported.

According to the WJAR, there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Images from the scene showed debris from the crash on the ground and a car with extensive front-end damage.

The car was towed away.