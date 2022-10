A car apparently slammed into a home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the 600 block of Morton Street, and as of 5 a.m., one lane going each direction was still closed.

One person was taken to the hospital after the crash, according to Boston EMS.

The home's porch was left pretty banged up after the car crashed into it.

Emergency officials haven't said what may have led to the crash, or the severity of injuries.