Car Crashes Into Home in Weymouth

A car crashed into and significantly damaged the front of a home early Wednesday morning in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Police were called shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a reported car into a house at 455 Bridge Street. The driver fled the scene but was found a short time later. The driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

No one in the home was injured. The building inspector was called to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.