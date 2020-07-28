Car Crashes Into Medford Nail Salon

Crews are cleaning up a mess in Medford, Massachusetts, where police say the driver of a car smashed into several vehicles before going through the front of a nail salon Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. in a parking lot on Middlesex Avenue.

Police said a driver struck five cars and then the Bellagio Nails & Spa.

The salon workers were in the back of the building at the time, police said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. Her exact condition is unknown, according to police.

Witnesses having breakfast outside at a diner next door said the scene looked like a demolition derby.

"I had just ordered breakfast. I was sitting here and the car came screaming down through the parking lot, hit a few cars up there, it came down and through the window," explained one witness. "It was crazy. It was like in the movies, like watching Mel Gibson or something!"

Police planned to remain on the scene for a while to work on accident reconstruction. Inspectors also need to make sure the building is structurally sound, police said.