Car Crashes Into N. Reading Building, Injuring 1

One person was transported to a hospital after a car crashed into a building in North Reading, Massachusetts on Saturday.
A call came in just after 2 p.m. for a report of a car which had crashed into 324 Main St., the location of a driver training school.
One person was transported to an area hospital, although it is unclear if it was the driver of the vehicle or someone inside the building.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The scene has since been cleared by the North Reading Fire Department, while police and a building inspector remain on the scene to investigate.