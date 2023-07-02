Dozens injured after car crashes into restaurant in Laconia, NH

As many as 34 people were injured Sunday after a car crashed into a restaurant in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said a vehicle crashed into the Looney Bin Bar and Grill on Endicott Street North.

According to the Laconia Fire Department, 14 people were taken to two nearby hospitals. Two of the people taken to the hospital incurred extreme lower leg injuries, fire officials said. The remainder suffered non-life threatening injuries.

First responders evaluated another 20 people at the scene who did not need additional care.

"There were a lot of people inside due to it being lunchtime and a holiday weekend," Laconia fire captain Chad Vaillancourt said in a public statement. "The great response from our mutual aid partners allowed us to help many injured people in a short amount of time."

Fire departments from surrounding cities and towns also helped in the response.

The building, which incurred significant damage, is stable, and crews worked to reopen the road late Sunday, authorities say.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.