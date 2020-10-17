Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Car Crashes Into South Boston Building, 17 Residents Displaced

The driver of the car was taken by Boston EMS to an area hospital, but it's unclear if that was precautionary or for injuries sustained in the crash.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A car crashed into a South Boston building Saturday night, displacing 17 residents, fire officials said.

The Boston Fire Department responded for a technical rescue after a car crashed into the East Third Street building around 7:15 p.m.

All residents of the building were evacuated, and all utilities have been shut off, fire officials said.

Three units at 614 and 616 were affected and those residents will be displaced, the fire department said.

One resident told NBC10 Boston that she was told by officials they'll be displaced until at least Monday.

The driver of the car was taken by Boston EMS to an area hospital, but it's unclear if that was precautionary or for injuries sustained in the crash.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 28 mins ago

Mass. Girl, 2, Recovering After Rabid Raccoon Attack in Her Backyard

Weather 1 hour ago

NWS Confirms Tornado Touched Down in Mass. During Rare Derecho Event

A structural engineer is responding to the scene to assess the safety of the building.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsBoston Fire DepartmentSouth Bostoncar into building
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us