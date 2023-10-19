Southborough

Car crashes into trash pit in Southborough

By Thea DiGiammerino

Southborough Police Department

A driver crashed their car into the trash pit at the Southborough, Massachusetts, transfer station on Thursday, according to police.

Police and firefighters were called in by the Department of Public Works after the car crashed into the pit. Photos from the scene show the car's front end entirely in the pit, almost vertical.

The driver was not hurt, according to police.

A towing company was called in to help remove the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Southborough
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us