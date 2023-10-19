Car crashes into trash pit in Southborough

A driver crashed their car into the trash pit at the Southborough, Massachusetts, transfer station on Thursday, according to police.
Police and firefighters were called in by the Department of Public Works after the car crashed into the pit. Photos from the scene show the car's front end entirely in the pit, almost vertical.
The driver was not hurt, according to police.
A towing company was called in to help remove the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.
