Car crashes into venue sign in New Hampshire for the third time

A local performance venue's sign and mailbox has once again been crashed into in Exeter, New Hampshire.

"what the????? we really can’t even. less than 24 hours, and our brand new carved pencil and mailbox are taken out again. everyone is ok, and they missed the patched road sign, but how is this even possible?!?" The Word Barn wrote in their social media post.

The last time someone had crashed into the sign was around Christmas day, where a man in full Grinch costume took out the sign.

Police weren't the only ones shocked. The Word Barn began a Facebook post about what happened with the phrase, "what the??"

They said that the Christmas Night crash destroyed a brand-new sign, a mailbox, honey stand and walkway lights.

Although this time, the person wasn't in full costume.