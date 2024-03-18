Hyde Park

Car crashes onto its side at Boston supermarket

The driver was taken out of the rolled-over car and a person was taken to the hospital, according to Boston police

By Asher Klein

A crashed car in the parking lot of a Shaw's supermarket in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday, March 18, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A car crashed in the parking lot of a Boston supermarket on Monday, leaving the vehicle on its side and a person in the hospital.

The car was seen on its side after apparently colliding with a tree and a fence to one side of the Shaw's supermarket on Hyde Park Avenue.

The driver was taken out of the rolled-over car and a person was taken to the hospital, according to Boston police. The person was expected to survive.

It wasn't immediately clear how the car ended up on its side.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A crashed car in the parking lot of a Shaw's supermarket in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday, March 18, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A crashed car in the parking lot of a Shaw's supermarket in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday, March 18, 2024.

More Boston news

Caught In Southie 4 hours ago

Nana Ellie celebrates her 97th Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade

Boston 5 hours ago

This Mass. brewery just opened its second taproom right by Fenway Park

boston restaurant talk 19 hours ago

Tacos, BBQ and beer: A quick look at some new restaurants coming to Greater Boston

This article tagged under:

Hyde ParkBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us