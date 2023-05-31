Car Crashes Through Marlboro Woman's Kitchen, Sending Fridge Into Neighbor's Yard

A Massachusetts homeowner is shocked after a car crashed through her kitchen Tuesday night.

Janice Downey's refrigerator landed in her neighbor's backyard after the vehicle hit her house in Marlboro. She said the crash sounded like an explosion.

"When I first heard the noise and went out, my cat's running back in, and I'm like, 'Something scared her, and she's deaf,'" she said. "I knew something was very wrong, and then I saw just the gaping wall."

Downey says the car drove down her driveway on Ash Street, through her house and into her neighbor's yard.

"We're in a quiet little cul-de-sac here in Marlboro, and was very shocked to find the car in my backyard," said neighbor Rich Anzalone.

According to Anzalone, his double stone wall stopped the car from hitting his own house.

"To hit that and careen down, and to take everything out with such force, he had to be going pretty fast," Anzalone said.

Other neighbors ran to help the neighbor. They say he was able to walk away, but eventually, he left in an ambulance.

"The fellow was still in the car. A couple of gentlemen … helped out, got him out of the car," Anzalone said.

"From what I understand, the officer said that the driver has had medical issues in the past, but never driving -- it was always in the home," Downey said.

It was a close call and a terrifying experience for those involved.

"Things can get cleaned up and things can get taken care of, I'm just happy everybody's OK," Anzalone said. "It could have been worse."