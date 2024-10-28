Car crashes through yard, fence in Dedham

Police are investigating after a car crashed right through a yard and fence in front of a home in Dedham, Massachusetts, early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Marsh Street, and you can see the damage done to the fence.

While the car is now being towed away, the homeowner said this has happened several times to their yard.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.