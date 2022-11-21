Vehicle Crashes Into Apple Store in Hingham, Multiple Injuries Reported: LIVE AERIAL FOOTAGE

A car crashed into an Apple Store Monday morning in Hingham, Massachusetts, according to emergency officials.

There has been no official word on injuries, but multiple people could be seen being taken from the scene on stretchers. Many of the victims were taken to South Shore Hospital.

A medical helicopter was initially called to the scene but later canceled.

The crash happened at the store located within the Derby Street Shops, located on Derby Street and right off of Route 3.

Aerial footage shows a large emergency response. A large hole can be seen in the glass at the front of the store.