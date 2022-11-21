Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
HINGHAM

Vehicle Crashes Into Apple Store in Hingham, Multiple Injuries Reported: LIVE AERIAL FOOTAGE

The accident happened at the Derby Street Shops

By Matt Fortin

NBCUniversal

A car crashed into an Apple Store Monday morning in Hingham, Massachusetts, according to emergency officials.

There has been no official word on injuries, but multiple people could be seen being taken from the scene on stretchers. Many of the victims were taken to South Shore Hospital.

A medical helicopter was initially called to the scene but later canceled.

The crash happened at the store located within the Derby Street Shops, located on Derby Street and right off of Route 3.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Aerial footage shows a large emergency response. A large hole can be seen in the glass at the front of the store.

More

Massachusetts Nov 18

Hingham School Bus Driver Appears in Court to Face OUI Charge

Massachusetts Nov 17

Hingham School Bus Driver Arrested for OUI With Students on Board, Police Say

This article tagged under:

HINGHAM
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us