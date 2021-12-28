Car Drives Into COVID Testing Facility at Medford Hospital

A car drove into a coronavirus testing tent at a hospital in Medford, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, but testing continued at the facility.

The car hit a concrete wall after driving into the tent at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and had moderate front-end damage.

Police said the car's driver was taken inside the hospital to be evaluated. They didn't immediately release the cause of the crash.

Despite the incident, testing continued at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital tent, the hospital confirmed.

COVID testing has been in high demand across Massachusetts amid a surge of cases coinciding with the holiday period and the rise of the omicron variant.