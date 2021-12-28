Local

MEDFORD

Car Drives Into COVID Testing Facility at Medford Hospital

Police said the car's driver was taken inside the hospital to be evaluated

By Asher Klein and Marc Garfinkel

A car that crashed into a tent for coronavirus testing at Lawrence General Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
A car drove into a coronavirus testing tent at a hospital in Medford, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, but testing continued at the facility.

The car hit a concrete wall after driving into the tent at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and had moderate front-end damage.

Police said the car's driver was taken inside the hospital to be evaluated. They didn't immediately release the cause of the crash.

Despite the incident, testing continued at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital tent, the hospital confirmed.

Long lines are leaving many waiting for hours to be tested for COVID-19 Monday.

COVID testing has been in high demand across Massachusetts amid a surge of cases coinciding with the holiday period and the rise of the omicron variant.

