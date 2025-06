A car caught fire Tuesday on Interstate 93 in Andover, Massachusetts, impacting traffic on the highway.

The fire broke out on the northbound side. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said around 5:15 p.m. it was closed at Exit 40.

A short time later, MassDOT said the left lane had reopened, while the two right lanes remained shut down.

No information about injuries or how the fire started was immediately available.