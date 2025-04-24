Car fire on I-91 leads firefighters to dog missing over a month

Massachusetts firefighters found a lost dog in a storm drain Monday after responding to a vehicle fire on Interstate 91 in West Springfield.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon and the vehicle was fully involved when firefighters from West Springfield and Chicopee arrived. The West Springfield Fire Department said the gas tank was ruptured, causing gasoline to spill out onto the road.

Crews treated the person in the vehicle, who was transported to an area hospital with burns and smoke inhalation. That person's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

After the fire was put out, firefighters worked to divert the spilled gasoline from entering storm drains in the road.

"During this process, a dog, not involved in the initial incident was found in a storm drain," the fire department said in a Facebook post Monday.

Firefighters rescued the dog and brought it to an animal shelter.

The department said the shelter was working to find the pet's owner, then shared a heart-warming update.

"The dog has been reunited with the owner," the fire department said. "This pup has been missing for over a month and is now safely returned home!"