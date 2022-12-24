Car Goes Airborne, Crashes into Building in Brockton

A car slammed into a building early Sunday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Belmont Street. Fire officials say the car was headed eastbound when it went airborne and crashed through a commercial building.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the crash.

The building sustained serious structural damage and remains closed pending repairs.

No word on what caused the crash.