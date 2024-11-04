Car crashes into Topsfield bakery

A car slammed into a bakery in Topsfield, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon, firefighters said, adding that thankfully there were no injuries.

According to the Topsfield Fire Department, the North Shore regional emergency communication center began receiving calls around 1:13 p.m. of a car into a building on Boston Street.

Responding firefighters arrived to find a vehicle had gone into the storefront of the Topsfield Bakeshop, with the driver sitting outside the car.

The Topsfield Building Inspector also responded to check the safety of the building, the fire department said.

The bakery will be closed Monday, as its their usual day off; they plan to be open Tuesday with some temporary doors.

It wasn't immediately clear how the car ended up crashing into the store. The Topsfield Police Department is investigating.