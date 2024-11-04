Massachusetts

Car crashes into Topsfield bakery

The fire department said Topsfield Bakeshsop will be open Tuesday, as scheduled, with temporary doors

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A car slammed into a bakery in Topsfield, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon, firefighters said, adding that thankfully there were no injuries.

According to the Topsfield Fire Department, the North Shore regional emergency communication center began receiving calls around 1:13 p.m. of a car into a building on Boston Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Responding firefighters arrived to find a vehicle had gone into the storefront of the Topsfield Bakeshop, with the driver sitting outside the car.

The Topsfield Building Inspector also responded to check the safety of the building, the fire department said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The bakery will be closed Monday, as its their usual day off; they plan to be open Tuesday with some temporary doors.

It wasn't immediately clear how the car ended up crashing into the store. The Topsfield Police Department is investigating.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us