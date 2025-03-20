Car overturns in Hopkinton

Police in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, responded to a rollover crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Saddle Hill Road and Clydesdale Lane.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities did not have any information about injuries.

The road was left impassable by the crash, police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further details were immediately available.