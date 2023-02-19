Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
West Roxbury

Car Parked at West Roxbury Gas Station Stolen at Gunpoint

By Evan Ringle

A car was stolen at gunpoint in West Roxbury, Massachusetts on Sunday evening when the car's owner stopped at a station to get gas, said police.

The driver was refilling their gas tank at Speedway Gas Station at Washington Street in West Roxbury when a person approached the driver with a gun and took their car, said police.

The driver wasn't injured, but police say the carjacker hasn't been caught, and they are investigating the theft.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

West RoxburyMassachusettsspeedwaywashington avenue
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us