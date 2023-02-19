Car Parked at West Roxbury Gas Station Stolen at Gunpoint

A car was stolen at gunpoint in West Roxbury, Massachusetts on Sunday evening when the car's owner stopped at a station to get gas, said police.
The driver was refilling their gas tank at Speedway Gas Station at Washington Street in West Roxbury when a person approached the driver with a gun and took their car, said police.
The driver wasn't injured, but police say the carjacker hasn't been caught, and they are investigating the theft.
