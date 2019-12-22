Local
car into home

Close Call as Car Slams Into Mattapan Living Room

Boston police say there are no injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Nia Hamm

There's a gaping hole in a Massachusetts home after a car crashed into its living room early Sunday morning.

Residents of the Mattapan home say the car all of a sudden crashed into their living room around 3:30 a.m.

Residents tell NBC10 Boston and NECN that a woman driving the car got out after the crash and appeared to be in decent condition but did leave in an ambulance.

Boston police say there are no injuries.

A cat is missing after the crash and feared dead, according to the home's residents.

It's not clear what led to the crash.

Inspectional services has responded to the home.

car into homecar crashMattapan
