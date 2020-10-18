A car slammed into a New Hampshire toll booth on Sunday after the Maine woman who was driving lost control of her vehicle, state police said.

Joann McCollum-Hubbard, 73, of Acton, Maine, was traveling northbound on Route 16 approaching the Rochester Toll Plaza when she lost control of her Subaru Outback around 4:10 p.m., according to police.

The car struck the concrete abutment in Lane 2 at the toll plaza, which sent the Outback airborne, police said. The vehicle crashed into the toll both, which was fortunately unoccupied at the time, before it came to a final rest north of the toll plaza.

Police say the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

McCollum-Hubbard suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to Frisbee Memorial Hospital for an evaluation, state police said.

Only one northbound travel lane was open at the toll plaza for approximately six hours while New Hampshire Department of Transportation officials replaced the toll booth and equipment following the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Jesse Sherrill of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-679-3333.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.